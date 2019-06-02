Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $128.39 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

