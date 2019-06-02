International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

