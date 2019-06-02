International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.