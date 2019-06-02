Intellicheck (IDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are revisiting IDN after a 1Q19 earnings conference call that laid out continued progress on the pipeline. We believe IDN is set up well over the next couple years with software that can help fill a weak spot in the market of stopping fraudulent retail activity and the verification of identity for age purposes. Our price target goes to $6.00 and is based on 7.5x 2020E revenue.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellicheck stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Intellicheck as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

