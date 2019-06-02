Integra Lifesciences (IART) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IART. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $205,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,469. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.