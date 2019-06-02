Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $30,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $10,747,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 86,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 184,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 76,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

