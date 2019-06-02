Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) CEO Sells 326 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $17,561.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,227,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $58.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/insider-selling-the-ensign-group-inc-ensg-ceo-sells-326-shares-of-stock.html.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.