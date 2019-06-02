Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (RNG) Insider Sells 5,456 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $660,667.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,652,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Praful Shah sold 2,662 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $275,330.66.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Praful Shah sold 5,324 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $550,608.08.

Shares of RNG opened at $119.85 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,996.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after buying an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after purchasing an additional 507,225 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,018,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

