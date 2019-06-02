Insider Buying: Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,672.74.

Scott Andrew Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

Guyana Goldfields stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The company had a trading volume of 838,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,650. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 million and a PE ratio of -29.03.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GUY shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

