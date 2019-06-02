InnerWorkings (INWK) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

INWK stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Oren B. Azar acquired 10,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $106,867.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InnerWorkings by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InnerWorkings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 126.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

