Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

