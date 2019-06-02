Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ichor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ichor by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ichor by 75,966.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $160,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $487.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Ichor had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

