Hydrogenics (HYGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

HYGS stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGS. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

