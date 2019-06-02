HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.04.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $893.52 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HUGO BOSS AG/S (BOSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.50” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/hugo-boss-ag-s-bossy-hits-new-1-year-low-at-11-50.html.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.