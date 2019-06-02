Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

