Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 104,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,889,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,365.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,861. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

