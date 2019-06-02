Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Hudock Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $126.30 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

