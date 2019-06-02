Huami (HMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huami (NYSE:HMI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. Huami has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

HMI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.81. Huami has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

