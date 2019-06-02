Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,028 shares of company stock valued at $14,496,674. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/home-depot-inc-hd-position-reduced-by-sullivan-bruyette-speros-blaney-llc.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.