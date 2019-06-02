Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 8,500 Shares

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Depot stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 81,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

