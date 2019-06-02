HM Payson & Co. Sells 321,592 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,592 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 810,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $15,813,988.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,266,504.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,138 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,380. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

