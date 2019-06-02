Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,061 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after buying an additional 499,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after buying an additional 1,563,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,266,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,047,000 after buying an additional 154,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,241,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,024,000 after buying an additional 241,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,016,000 after buying an additional 356,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 31,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $2,592,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,132 shares of company stock valued at $39,624,091. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

