Head-To-Head Survey: PAVmed (PAVM) versus AtriCure (ATRC)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than AtriCure.

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -9,072.85% -119.06% AtriCure -7.98% -14.35% -9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A AtriCure $201.63 million 5.61 -$21.14 million ($0.94) -31.17

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AtriCure beats PAVmed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

