Head to Head Survey: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Spotlight Innovation (STLT)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Spotlight Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1 6 1 0 2.00 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Given AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMAG Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -30.90% -26.33% -14.19% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Spotlight Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $474.00 million 0.68 -$65.76 million ($3.88) -2.46 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Spotlight Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotlight Innovation has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spotlight Innovation beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company's products candidates include Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women; AMAG-423, a polyclonal antibody in development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women; and Ciraparantag, an anticoagulant reversal agent for the treatment of oral anticoagulants or low molecular weight heparin. It sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. The company has a license agreement with Endoceutics, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc., Velo Bio LLC, Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., and Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

