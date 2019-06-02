Head-To-Head Analysis: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) vs. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 2 5 2 0 2.00

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million N/A $30.40 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 2.61 $422.42 million $0.79 12.57

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 32.18% 15.35% 1.35% New York Community Bancorp 22.65% 6.65% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases, and other commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 252 community bank branches and 277 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.