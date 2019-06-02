HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

