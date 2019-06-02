Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.15.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 5,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $266,411.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,152.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,039 shares of company stock valued at $778,412. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,389.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,755,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $152,722,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,961,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,066,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.