Hardy Reed LLC Invests $675,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $105.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,008,571.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,465,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

