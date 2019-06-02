Greif, Inc. (GEF) Position Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.24 million. Greif had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

