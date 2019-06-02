Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NMC Health (PMCUF)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NMC Health (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of PMCUF opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. NMC Health has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $16.29.
About NMC Health
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.