Golden Queen Mining (GQM) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) shares traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 155,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 338,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Golden Queen Mining Co. will post -0.0299999985000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

