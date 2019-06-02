Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

