Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Athene were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Athene by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Athene by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 108,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Athene by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $833,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,817 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,590 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/globeflex-capital-l-p-lowers-holdings-in-athene-holding-ltd-ath.html.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.