Globeflex Capital L P Buys 13,627 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 833,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,467,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 598,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 431,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 411,554 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,153.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

