Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

