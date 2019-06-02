Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $133.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

