Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $213,083.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00382223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.02181453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00160925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004137 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,103,863 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.