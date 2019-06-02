Global Payments (GPN) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated an outperform rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $27,503,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 317.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

