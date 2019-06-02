GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $47,810.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $47,810.00 and $143.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.