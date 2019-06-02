GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 91,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

