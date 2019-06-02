FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. grace capital grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after acquiring an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $277.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

