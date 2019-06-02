Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,622,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 494,544 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 243,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.24 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-shares-bought-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.