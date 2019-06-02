Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.82 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

