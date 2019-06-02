Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00382132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.02175749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00160966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

