Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,326.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $204,967.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at $263,038.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,511 shares of company stock worth $7,091,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

