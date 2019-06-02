Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $406,000 Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,164 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Aqua America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

WTR opened at $39.54 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

