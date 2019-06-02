FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

