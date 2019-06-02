FORCE (FOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, FORCE has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. FORCE has a total market cap of $329,032.00 and $7.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 651.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FORCE

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

