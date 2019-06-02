Flex Pharma (FLKS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 1,948,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,338,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 155.34% and a negative net margin of 2,082.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flex Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flex Pharma by 200.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Flex Pharma by 222.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

