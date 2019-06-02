First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
FCT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
