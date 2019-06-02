First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956,159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Data were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after purchasing an additional 413,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in First Data by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,110,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,488 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in First Data by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 476,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Data by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on First Data to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

